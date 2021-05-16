STONINGTON — A late Saturday night car chase that began in Shamokin Dam Borough, led police over Veterans Memorial Bridge and south on Route 147, where the vehicle wound up in the river, said Pennsylvania State Police communications officer Mark Reasner on Sunday afternoon.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, had to be rescued, Reasner said.
"Something started in Shamokin Dam," Reasner said, after checking his sources in Stonington. "I'm not sure what the reason was for the initial traffic stop," he said, "but the individual fled from Shamokin Dam, crossed the river on Route 61 into Sunbury and then ran down 147 southbound. And somewhere down near Herndon, he crashed into the river."
Shamokin Dam is charging him with fleeing and eluding, Reasner said, "and whatever traffic violation was the reasoning for the initial traffic stop."
PSP Stonington will be doing the crash report, he said.
"He was taken into custody for driving under the influence," Reasner said.
Because the investigation took well past midnight Saturday into Sunday, more details of the incident were not yet available, Reasner said.