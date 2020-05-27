Police, regulators target businesses flouting Wolf shutdown

Larry Danko wipes down a workout seat at his business Monday morning, May 25, 2020 in Plains, Pa. After being shut down since March, Larry Danko defied a state order and reopened his fitness center in Plains Twp. at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning even though Luzerne County remains in the red phase. Police and state regulators are cracking down on a handful of Pennsylvania businesses that are supposed to remain shut down during the pandemic but have instead thrown open their doors.