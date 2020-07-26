COAL TOWNSHIP — Coal Township police, along with police officers from Shamokin, Ralpho Township, Zerbe Township, Mount Carmel, and State Police Stonington responded on Sunday afternoon to the 1100 block of West Walnut Street, where it was reported that a man was inside his house and was threatening to harm himself and to shoot anyone who tried to enter the dwelling.
Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, stated that he had a gun and when officers arrived. He would not allow anyone to enter the home, police said.
He barricaded himself inside and made a statement that he would shoot everyone who was outside, police said.
Officers were able to make entrance to the house and the man was taken into custody, without incident.
The investigation is continuing, and charges are pending, police said.