WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old girl who ran away from Westmoreland County allegedly refused to stop for police in her vehicle until spike strips were placed on the vehicle in White Deer Township, according to state police in Milton
Trooper B. Harvey reported that the Latrobe juvenile, who was not identified in the police report, failed to stop for police for 15 miles on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township at 4 p.m. Sunday. Spike strips were deployed, but the girl stopped prior to hitting them, police said.
The girl was taken into custody and charges were filed with juvenile probation for fleeing and eluding. The girl was released to her parents, according to police.