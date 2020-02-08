Shamokin police served a search warrant at a North Shamokin Street home after receiving information guns, including an AK-47, may be inside the residence or buried in the backyard, according to police.
The warrant was served Friday after Shamokin Police assisted state parole and probation officers during a home visit of a man who is on state parole, according to police.
Agents discovered a loaded handgun and female hidden in a small closet which led to Shamokin Police responding to the home, police said.
The female and male in the home were detained, police said.
The male was taken by state parole agents while the female was transported to the Shamokin Police Department, according to the search warrant signed by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
The woman told police the handgun she found was her ex-boyfriend's, police said.
According to officers, the woman said the man slept with the gun under his pillow.
The woman said she had also seen another handgun and a gun she described as a "big machine gun," according to the warrant.
The woman told police the man is always doing something with guns and he has been purchasing guns from a man from Philadelphia he met while he was in state prison, according to officers.
The woman told police the man gave her $500 to drive to Hazleton to complete a drug transaction and she purchased five bricks of heroin, according to the warrant.
Police have not charged anyone as of Saturday night in the incident and the matter is an ongoing investigation, police said.