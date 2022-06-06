A warrant is out for the arrest of a man who snuck into a Hartley Township home through a dog door and stole a Ring Security Camera that had already recorded his presence.
According to police, at 1 a.m. on June 2, Matthew Eugene Walker, 36, of 7075 Creek Road, Millmont, entered the home where his ex-girlfriend lived, police said. Walker has been charged with a felony, burglary, overnight accommodation, no person present.
Walker and the woman had been separated for five months, she told police, and she had specifically told Walker over the phone not to come into her residence. Police were unsuccessful in trying to find Walker.