LEWISBURG — State police are searching for an unknown male who troopers say continues to expose himself to visitors along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
Milton state police trooper Mark Reasoner said police are searching for information leading to the arrest of a male, 20-23 years old, who was wearing blue jeans, cowboy boots and a plaid shirt, with short brown curly hair and was wearing a hat.
Reasoner said police have had several reports of the male on different locations of the trail. The latest incident occurred Tuesday between 1 and 2 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Milton State Police at 570-524-2662.