State troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say committed an armed robbery at the Sunoco Quick Shop, in White Deer Township, Union County, on Sunday.
Milton state trooper Mark Reasner said a male about six-foot-tall, wearing jeans, a black sweatshirt, a white bandana and a camouflage baseball hat entered the store on New Columbia Road at about 5:30 p.m. and displayed a handgun while demanding cash.
The man was able to get $256 before he fled the scene in an unknown direction in a dark-colored pickup truck with a cap on the vehicle, Reasner said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Milton state trooper Jessica Naschke at 570-524-2662.