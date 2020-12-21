SHAMOKIN DAM — State troopers are searching for two men they say attempted to rob a pharmacist inside Target in the Monroe Market Place around noon today.
Milton state Trooper Mark Reasner said police are searching for a male, wearing a red t-shirt and sunglasses, and second male police believe to be an accomplice, who entered Target, attempted to rob the pharmacist then fled in a gold Honda CRV.
Troopers are not releasing any other information at this time. According to emergency radio communication, the vehicle fled in a unknown direction on Routes 11/15 after the incident.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or can identify either of the two individuals is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570- 374-8145.