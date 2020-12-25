SUNBURY — A convenience store employee was injured and city police are searching for two armed robbers who officers say entered the Penn Jersey Mart, displayed handguns, and beat an employee leaving him bleeding from the head before fleeing the store with an undetermined amount of cash.
At around 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Sunbury police officer Trey Kurtz said he was dispatched to store along North 4th Street for a report of an armed robbery.
Kurtz said he found an employee bleeding from the head and eye, he said.
The employee told police two males entered the store just before, ordered him to the ground, kicked him in the head and eye before going behind a counter and took the cash inside a register.
The males fled the scene, police said.
The males were dressed in all black, both are about 5-foot, 11-inches tall, both are between 180 and 200 pounds, Kurtz said.
When the males exited the store, one ran toward Race and 4th Street, while the other ran toward Short Street, an alley near the store, police said.
A bright orange wristwatch was discovered at the scene, and Kurtz said anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911.
Police are also asking for anyone in the area to review their surveillance cameras and contact police.