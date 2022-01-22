One person is in critical condition and police are searching for a Shamokin man in connection with a stabbing late Friday night in Mount Carmel.
Mount Carmel Borough Police are searching for 43-year-old Adam Patrick Danaher, whose last known address was in Shamokin, following an assault last night.
Police say the assault occurred at 11:10 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Beech Street in Mount Carmel on Friday. The incident was reported after the victim arrived at Geisinger-Shamokin with multiple stab wounds to his face, head, torso, thigh and arm, police reported.
The victim is in critical condition at Geisinger in Danville, police said.
According to police, Danaher fled the scene prior to police arriving and police are still searching for him.
A warrant for his arrest has been issued by the Northumberland County Probation office. Police say charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and other charges have been filed.
Anyone with information on Danaher's location should came Mount Carmel Police at 570-339-6020 or the Northumberland County 911 Center at 570-648-3868.