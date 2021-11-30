SUNBURY — Sunbury police are searching for the individual or individuals responsible for at least a dozen vehicle break-ins Monday night, according to Police Chief Brad Hare.
Hare said the department has had 12 calls of vehicles being broken into over the last 24 hours from various sections of the city.
“We are looking at video footage of a male hiding on porches and waiting for cars to go by before they break into a vehicle,” he said.
Hare said some of the vehicles had their windows smashed while others were left open for the suspect to break in.
“We are reminding people to lock their doors especially this time of the year as gifts and valuables are being taken from these vehicles,” Hare said. “We are looking at several video surveillance systems and we are continuing this investigation.”
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he also wanted to remind residents to lock their vehicles and homes.
"If anyone has any information on this please contact our police department," he said. "I want our residents to please lock their vehicles and homes and to monitor their video footage if they have cameras. The department will continue to investigate and catch those responsible. This will not be tolerated in the city. The actions of some do not reflect on our community."
Hare said the department will have extra patrols on duty and will continue to probe the break-ins.
“If anything looks suspicious please give us a call,” Hare said. “Make sure, if possible, to keep areas well lit.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911.