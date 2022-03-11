A second person also died in the Perry County crash that took the life of Warrior Run fifth-grader Hunter Reynolds on Feb. 27, according to a police report from state police in Newport.
Trooper Keith Gillam, of the state police barracks at Newport, reported that Royce M. Rosenfelt, 41, of Orrstown, Franklin County, suffered a fatal injury and died on the scene after the two-vehicle accident at 9:20 a.m. Feb. 27 on Route 11, approximately a quarter-mile south of Cove Road.
At the location of the crash, the road is a two-lane paved roadway with a north-south orientation.
Police said Rosenfelt was driving a 2015 Ford Taurus south on Route 11 while Darlene A. Hoffmaster, 65, of Mifflinburg, was traveling north in a 2015 Honda CRV with her grandson Hunter as her passenger. Hunter was not identified in the police report.
Rosenfelt drove off the right side of the roadway onto the shoulder of the southbound lane, overcorrected, and attempted to bring the Ford back onto the roadway. This caused it to cross the center dividing line into Hoffmaster's lane of travel, police said.
The Ford struck the Honda head-on causing disabling damage to both units. The vehicles came to an uncontrolled final rest facing east in the northbound lane of the road, police said.
Rosenfelt was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Hoffmaster was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital for severe injuries. Hunter was flow to Hershey Medical Center for severe injuries where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Both units were towed from the scene, police said.
The community rallied in Hunter's name when the news of his death spread throughout the Valley. A memorial fund was established in support of Hunter’s parents, Holly Beck and William Reynolds, at the Turbotville National Bank. The account will be used to support Hunter’s family and create a scholarship in his honor. Those who wish to give may send donations to Hunter Beck Reynolds Memorial Fund, Turbotville National Bank, PO Box 37, Turbotville, PA 17772.
An online fundraiser for Hoffmaster was also established at https://www.gofundme.com/f/darlenes-unexpected-medical-expense-fund. As of Friday, $9,400 has been raised toward a $10,000 goal.