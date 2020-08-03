State Police at Stonington are looking help identifying an unknown male who used a key to enter the pro shop at Indian Hills Golf Club to steal cash and golf clubs early Sunday.
The incident occurred at 3:40 a.m. Sunday, state police said. Police said the unknown actor gained entry through the back door of the pro shop. The actor took multiple golf clubs of various makes and styles from the bag room. Police said the actor then went into the pro shop and took more clubs and grips before removing about $400 in cash before fleeing.
Police released a series of photos this afternoon in hopes of identifying the actor. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Josiah Judson at 570-286-5601.