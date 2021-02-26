HUMMELS WHARF — Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Palange looks to identify a man accused of screaming profanities inside the Ulta Beauty store at Monroe Marketplace and upon leaving, making a threatening hand gesture toward the manager from outside the store.
Palange, of state police at Selinsgrove, said the incident occurred just after 4 p.m. Monday. Customers and employees were present when the unidentified man grew irate after refusing to wear a mask inside the beauty shop.
Palange describes the suspect as a white male, possible in his 30s, with a face tattoo. He was driving a red/maroon colored sport utility vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Selinsgrove station at 570-374-8145 and reference PA21-242022.