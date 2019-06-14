LEWISBURG — Police seek the arrest of a former borough man accused of grabbing a woman by her neck and punching her while they argued inside a North Third Street apartment.
Anthony Scott, 29, of Philadelphia, allegedly visited the woman’s apartment about 9 p.m. May 26 after the woman told him not to. The visit came hours after he allegedly sent her a text message threatening to kill her.
According to a criminal affidavit, Scott and the woman argued inside a bedroom when he allegedly threw her to a bed and mounted her, pinning her down by the neck for a minute before punching her in the shoulder.
Police said a juvenile witnessed Scott atop the woman and shouted for him to stop. Scott relented and left through a back door walking towards Peach Alley, police said.
Senior Magisterial District Judge Leo Armbruster signed an arrest warrant Thursday for Scott on felony charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats, misdemeanor charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct and a summary count of harassment.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Martez Faulkner filed the charges.
Scott was a codefendant in a robbery that occurred July 25 at Short Stop Mart along Route 15 in Lewisburg.
Police arrested Scott on accusations he provided Ivan Small the handgun used in the crime and sold Small heroin with money stolen from the store. The case against Scott was dismissed in February when Small declined to testify on the opening day of Scott’s trial.
Small pleaded guilty in his own case and was sentenced June 6 to serve a minimum 6 years, 9 months in state prison with a potential maximum sentence of 15 years.