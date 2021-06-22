LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police look to arrest a Mifflinburg man accused of stealing $13,325.50 in grant money from the Union County CARES Small Business and Nonprofit Assistance program.
Michael Bloodsworth Sr., 45, allegedly twice altered a check issued by the Union County Commissioners for two separate mobile deposits of $6,662.75, according to arrest papers filed June 14 by Cpl. Travis Burrows.
The county issued an authorized check in that amount to Bloodsworth’s family business, Mr. B’s and Sons Outlet in Mifflinburg, arrest papers state. That check was illegally altered twice by Bloodsworth, police allege.
Through the grant program, Union County Commissioners approved 210 businesses and nonprofit entities for more than $2.5 million in emergency pandemic grants meant to offset economic losses.
The funds aren’t loans and don’t need to be repaid. Individual awards were capped at $15,000. The money came from about $4 million provided to the county through the federal CARES Act.
Bloodsworth serves as business manager for Mr. B’s and Sons Outlet, which sells tobacco, CBD, apparel and movies, according to a business page with the Central PA Chamber of Commerce.
The grant application was submitted by Bloodsworth's mother, the business owner, and the check was made in his name, police said. The check number was altered twice for mobile deposit, according to arrest papers.
The incidents occurred between Nov. 10 and Dec. 23, police said. Union County Finance Director Jeff McClintock reported the thefts Dec. 21, police said.
According to arrest papers, Bloodsworth was interviewed Dec. 30 and claimed the two additional checks were received by mail but had no paperwork to back the claims. He’s wanted for arrest and also faces unrelated impaired driving charges filed June 9 by state police at Milton.
Burrows charged Bloodsworth with two felony counts of forgery and two misdemeanor counts of theft. The charges are filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg.