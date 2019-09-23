A Selinsgrove man faces felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest charges after Sunbury police used a Taser on him after he threw a punch at an officer early Sunday morning.
Joshua Griffiths, 32, of Water Street, was arrested and arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Sunday. Griffiths was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.
Sunbury police were dispatched to 11th and Market streets at 2:26 a.m. Sunday for a report of a motor vehicle accident where a man fled the scene.
When Sunbury Police officer Keith Tamborelli arrived on scene, a witness who told Tamborelli a man was in a yard near East Chestnut Street, according to police.
When Tamborelli approached Griffiths the officer gave commands to stop but Griffiths continued to walk away before turning to Tamborelli and taking a swing at the officer, police said.
Tamborelli eventually used his Taser weapon and was able to get Griffiths into custody, police said. Taser is the trademarked brand name of a product line of electric weapons used to stun and immobilize.
Griffiths told police he was driving toward 11th Street when he was cut off by another driver causing him to hit a concrete wall, according to police.
Griffiths will now appear before Toomey for a preliminary hearing at a later date.