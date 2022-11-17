MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Drivers on Frosty Hills Drive in Mahoning Township recently encountered a new reminder to watch their speed.
Mahoning Township Police installed a radar speed sign on the roadway near the intersection with Magnolia Drive on Oct. 19.
Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said the sign collected speed and vehicle data on the roadway.
"A few residents along that road made a complaint to Mahoning Township Supervisor Andy Lysiak, who resides on Frosty Hills Drive," Dyroff said in his police report during Monday's meeting with township supervisors. "It was relayed the residents were concerned that residents who live on Edgewood Drive and surrounding neighborhood, are using Frosty Hills Drive as a pass through to get to Kaseville Road."
The data did not indicate speeding on the road. The average speed was about 16 mph, with a highest speed of about 31 mph, Dyroff said.
— Rick Dandes