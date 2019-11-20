SHAMOKIN — A city man faces felony sexual assault charges after police say he sexually assaulted a teenager earlier this year.
Devin English, 19, of West Pine Street, was arrested Wednesday morning and arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on charges of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors following a February incident.
English was sent to the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash.
Stonington State Police said they spoke to the 14-year-old victim who told officers English had performed sexual acts on him and English had the victim perform sexual acts on him.
The victim told his mother about the incident and then met with a child advocacy center to tell his story, police said.
English was advised by his attorney to not speak with police, officers said.