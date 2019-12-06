SHAMOKIN — A 20-year-old city man previously convicted of cruelty to animals faces a felony weapon charge after Shamokin police said they recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun during a routine probation search Friday.
Shatiq Crum, of South Franklin St., was arrested Friday after Shamokin police responded to a Franklin Street home at 12:51 p.m. for a report by Northumberland County probation officers of a loaded semi-automatic handgun being discovered in a dresser drawer, according to court documents.
Police said probation officers smelled freshly burnt marijuana in a third-floor bedroom and began to search the room.
Officers found the gun and said they discovered 28 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition loaded in a clear extended magazine, according to police. While unloading the weapon, probation officers noticed the weapon did not have a serial number.
A search warrant was issued and officers collected the gun.
Crum told officers he purchased the weapon because he liked how it looked and that he had no intention of hurting anyone, police said.
Crum, who was convicted of animal cruelty in 2016, now faces a felony charge of possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Crum appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.