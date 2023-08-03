LEWISBURG — A 21-year-old Shamokin man is facing criminal charges after sneaking into the bedroom of a 15-year-old Kelly Township girl and sexually assaulting her, according to state police in Milton.
Justin Gregory Covert, 21, of South Shamokin St., Shamokin, was charged with three felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors; and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under the age of 16. The charges were filed by state Trooper James Nestico, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Nestico reported he was notified of a sexual assault incident that occurred on July 25 at a residence on Gessner Road, Kelly Township. Nestico spoke to the parents of the girl who said they found a naked man in their daughter's bedroom at 11 p.m. July 25.
The man got out of bed and jumped through the bedroom window onto the roof. The father gave a description of the man and said he had a tattoo on his elbow of a heart with headphones on it, police said.
The victim identified the man as Covert, who had come to her house at least three times. She said she and Covert allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse and other activities, police said.
The victim said Covert allegedly knew her age, police said.
Covert was arraigned on Monday in front of Rowe and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17.