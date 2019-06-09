SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin woman faces assault charges after police say she punched Shamokin District Judge John Gembic in the face during an annual event hosted by the city Saturday night.
Shamokin officer Ray Siko reports he was dispatched to 9th and Independence streets at around 10:05 p.m. for a report of an accident. When he arrived, he saw a White Ford pickup truck with damage to the front end.
Siko said he spoke with multiple witnesses at the scene, including Gembic, who owned the truck. Witnesses told police Kim Dornsife, 46, of Shamokin, had been involved in the accident after she slammed into Gembic's truck.
Gembic told police after the accident he removed the keys from her vehicle because he said the woman may have been intoxicated. Siko said when he spoke to Gembic he noticed the judge was bleeding and asked what happened to his face.
Siko said Dornsife punched Gembic in the face with a closed fist causing Gembic to bleed from the mouth during the altercation.
Siko said he interviewed multiple witnesses at the scene who allegedly confirmed Gembic's story.
Siko said Dornsife was taken for blood work and will face charges, including assault. Gembic was not charged.
On Sunday, Gembic said he was concerned for the crowd of people that were gathered for Saturday's night "Cruise Night" event in Shamokin. "I did what I had to do to attempt to save anyone from getting hurt," Gembic said. "I would take a punch in the mouth to save anyone."
Gembic said he did not seek medical attention.