BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A set of siblings from Milton allegedly attacked the brother's ex-girlfriend and took her cellphone on Friday night, according to state police in Milton.
Pablo Anthony Wright, 35, and Nafisa Sheina Wright, 35, both of Georgetown Lane, Milton, facing identical charges: two felony counts of robbery and theft by unlawful taking, one misdemeanor count of simple assault; and one summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by State Trooper Dustin Spangler, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Spangler reported that he received a phone call at 9:50 p.m. Aug. 18 from Kayla-Rose Dixon, claiming that she was assaulted and her phone stolen during an altercation at Century Village in Buffalo Township.
She told police she was drinking wine and listening to music with a friend when her ex-boyfriend Pablo Wright and his sister Nafisa Wright showed up at the residence. Pablo Wright allegedly shoved her from her chair, causing her head to strike the panel box, police said.
The siblings began to allegedly strike Dixon repeatedly. The friend Ischeona Waugh tried to prevent the alleged attack, but Pablo Wright allegedly shoved her to the ground, police said.
When the siblings left, they allegedly took her cellphone as well, police said.
Dixon said she used the "Find my iPhone" feature and observed the phone pinging at the residences of the Wrights, police said.
Dixon had an injury to the back of her head and a laceration on her right eye. Blood was also observed on the panel box and the side of the residence, police said.
The Wrights were both arraigned on Tuesday and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail each. They are both scheduled for preliminary hearings at 2 p.m. Sept. 5 in front of Mensch.