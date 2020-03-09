BEAVER SPRINGS — A 30-year-old Beaver Springs man is in jail accused of strangling and threatening his girlfriend Friday.
A woman was taken by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital after being assaulted by Floyd A. Walter, 30, state police at Selinsgrove said.
The woman told Trooper Rodney Shoeman who responded to a domestic dispute call at the Beaver Springs home at 9 a.m. Friday that Walter was high on methamphetamine and attacked the woman by punching and shoving her, court records said.
When the woman tried to leave the home, Walter grabbed her, slammed her head to the ground and began squeezing her neck, court records said.
At one point, the woman told police, Walter put his hand over her nose and mouth so she couldn't breathe and threatened to kill her.
After the assault, she said, Walter left the home and said he was going to get more drugs.
There were visible bruises on the woman's neck, chest and face, Shoeman said. She was treated and released at Evangelical Hospital, a spokesman said.
Walter was arraigned on two counts of felony strangulation, felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and terroristic threats. He is being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing scheduled before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg on March 17.