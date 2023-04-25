LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg man allegedly bit and strangled his father on April 19 following a confrontation about a damaged vehicle, according to Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
Nicholas Joseph Oliveri, 25, of Fairsom Court, was charged with two felony counts: aggravated assault and strangulation; two misdemeanor counts: simple assault and recklessly endangering another person; and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Officer Zachary Thomas Mosso in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Mosso arrived on the scene shortly after midnight April 19 at the residence to find blood puddles in the driveway and Oliveri and his father Matthew Oliveri fighting in the neighbor's backyard. Matthew Oliveri was on top of Nicholas holding him down, police said.
Matthew Oliveri had bite wounds on his right cheek, right pointer finger, right hand and right shoulder as well as a laceration on his forehead and right hand. Nicholas Oliveri had a laceration above his left eye, which was bleeding, police said.
Both men were evaluated and transported by EMS. Matthew Oliveri was taken to Geisinger due to his injuries, police said.
Matthew Oliveri told police that his son came home at 11:30 p.m. April 18, and Matthew Oliveri confronted him about damage to his vehicle, police said.
Nicholas Oliveri without warning allegedly began attacking his father by swinging at him. He allegedly yelled that he was going to kill Matthew Oliveri and then began allegedly choking his father with his hands, trying to gouge his eyes out, kicking and punching, police said.
Matthew Oliveri said they were fighting in the driveway for approximately 20 minutes. He said he tried to get help by pounding on the neighbor's back door. They continued to fight in the neighbor's backyard until police arrived, police said.
Nicholas stated he came home and went inside where he was confronted by his father and his mother Melanie Oliveri. He said he tried to leave, but his father started fighting him. He said that Matthew Oliveri's injuries were self-inflicted, police said.
Both men had been drinking alcohol, police said.
Witnesses said they heard someone yelling for help and heard Nicholas Oliveri yelling statements that did not make sense, police said.
They said they heard Matthew Oliveri's muffled voice yelling and believed it sounded like he was being choked, police said.
Nicholas Oliveri was arraigned on April 20 in front of Rowe and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 3:45 p.m. May 11.