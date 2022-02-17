MILTON — A 33-year-old man allegedly threatened to kill his mother and then briefly strangled her following an argument last week, according to Milton Police Department.
Scott Michael Carlson, 33, of Cherry Street, Milton, is charged with a felony count of strangulation, two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault and a summary count of harassment. Charges were filed by Milton Patrolman Jason Engleman in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Police reported that the woman invited Carlson over to dinner on Feb. 9 to see his juvenile daughter. His mother has full legal custody of the child, police said.
After dinner, the woman told police that the daughter wanted to play with Carlson, but Carlson was "throwing a fit" because he did not want to do it. The woman said the boyfriend of the child's mother would be a better father, police reported.
Carlson allegedly said he would kill his mother if he let the boyfriend see his daughter. He then allegedly grabbed his mother by the throat with his left hand and applied pressure for five seconds, restricting her ability to breathe, police said.
The incident took place in front of the child, police said.
Redness to the neck, throat and upper chest of the woman was observed by police.