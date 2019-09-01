SUNBURY — Three people are in custody after Sunbury police converged on a South 10th Street home after receiving reports of gunshots fired in the area of Miller Street early Sunday morning.
Officer Earl Johnson was on a traffic stop at around 1:50 a.m. when he said he heard shots fired and requested all units to the area, police said.
Sunbury police, along with Shamokin Dam and Northumberland arrived and blocked off a portion of South 10th Street, officers said.
A home at 159 South 10th Street was the location of the incident, police said.
Police were able to take one person into custody and were told the man firing the weapon was still inside the home, officer said.
At around 2:45 a.m. police were able to take a second and third person into custody at the home, officers said.
No injuries were reported and the investigation continues this morning. State police are assisting.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.