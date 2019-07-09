SUNBURY — Sunbury police continue to seek for a small blue pickup truck and two males who allegedly attempted to pick up a 10-year-old girl on Catawissa Avenue on July 5.
Officer in Charge Brad Hare said Monday the incident is still being investigated.
The incident began when officer Brad Slack said he and officer Earl Johnson were dispatched to Catawissa Avenue at 4:32 p.m. for a reported possible attempted child abduction.
Johnson spoke with the grandmother of the child and the girl, who stated the family came home and were unloading their vehicle when the truck pulled up, Slack said. The girl said a male passenger, possibly with dark hair and a blonde beard, stepped halfway out of the truck and stated “hey, little girl, do you want a ride?” police said.
The child said she ran back to her grandmother. They said they believed the truck turned on Race Street and disappeared in an unknown direction, Slack said.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said the city is taking the situation seriously and will not hesitate to make arrests.
"This is no laughing matter and we are responding by continuing to investigate," Karlovich said Monday. "I will not stand for crime in our city and with the added officers to the force, we will be out patrolling even more."
Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911’s non-emergency number, 570-988-4539.