NORTHUMBERLAND — The store manager of Cole's Hardware in Point Township is accused of stealing five days of cash deposits totaling $4,008.05, according to Point Township Police.
Kerk Leroy Wolfe, 47, of North Front Street, Sunbury, was charged with two felonies: one count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He was charged by Point Township Police Patrolman Kevin Rushton in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Jason Budman, the director of human resources and store operations at Cole's Hardware, located at 524 Point Township Drive, Northumberland, contacted police on April 22 to report five days worth of cash deposits missing. Budman explained that a total of $4,008.05 should have been deposited over five days on Feb. 19, March 4, March 18, April 4 and April 9, but it was missing.
The officer filed the charges after reviewing video surveillance footage from the store, according to court documents.
Wolfe was arraigned on May 19 and posted $10,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 10:45 a.m. July 6.