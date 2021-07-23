NORTHUMBERLAND — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Sunbury man who faces felony risking a catastrophe charges after Northumberland police say they discovered a backpack that contained a mini-mobile methamphetamine lab.
Shane Bucher, 32, of Susquehanna Avenue, is wanted by police after an arrest warrant was issued by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Friday.
Borough police said they responded to a 911 call at 9:42 p.m. July 18 for a man who was struck by a tri-axle feed truck on Duke Street while riding his bicycle. The initial call was the man was in critical condition, police said.
When officers arrived they found Bucher bleeding from the head but conscious and responding, police said.
Officers began an investigation and discovered the bike Bucher was riding had been damaged during the crash.
A woman arrived on scene and police asked her if she was with Bucher at the time of the crash and she said she went in a different direction and the officer told her Bucher was being taken to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, to be treated, police said.
As police continued their investigation an EMT told police Bucher kept asking for his backpack and told first responders he had used meth prior to the accident, police said.
Officers discovered the backpack laying in the road and the woman that was with Bucher said it was not hers, officers said.
Officers said inside the backpack was a white pipe, packaging materials, batteries and several other meth-making materials, police said. Officers stopped searching the bag and moved it to a safe location while they waited for a Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab team to arrive, officers said. Troopers tested the materials and determined it was a mobile meth lab inside the backpack, police said.
Bucher now faces felony manufacturing, risking a catastrophe and other drug charges, police said.