MILTON — A Sunbury man accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl allegedly told police he would admit to the assault if he was allowed to only serve probation, according to state police in Milton.
Raymond E. Krow, 46, of North Second Street, was charged with a felony count of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old and a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors. The charges were filed by Trooper Jessica Naschke of the Milton State Police Barracks in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
A Childline referral was received through the Northumberland County Children and Youth Services and police spoke with the girl on April 20. She told police that Krow touched her inappropriately when she was age six, according to court documents.
Police did not provide the current age of the juvenile girl nor the time frame of the alleged assault.
The girl said she and Krow were on the couch in the living room when the incident occurred. He allegedly did it once over the blanket, but she got up from the couch when he allegedly tried to do it a second time, according to court documents.
Krow in an interview in June denied having any physical contact with the girl. If any action like that occurred, Krow said it would never be on purpose and there would not have been any blankets or covers, according to court documents.
Krow was scheduled for a polygraph examination on June 8, but called the state police and said he wanted to "end it" in regards to the investigation.
"Krow then asked if he were to admit to touching (the girl) by accident, what would happen," police wrote in court documents. "Krow related that he would agree to probation as a punishment but that he did not want to be on the Megan's Law Registry, and he did not want to go to jail. Krow related that he did not want to continue with the polygraph if he could 'end it now' by agreeing to serve probation."
State police scheduled another polygraph examination in December, but Krow said he did not want to participate, according to court documents.
Krow said he told police "back in June that he wanted to plead guilty and move on and wanted to get this over with," police wrote in court documents. "He also advised that it could have happened."
Krow was arraigned Wednesday in front of Diehl and is free on $50,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. March 2.