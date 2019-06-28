SUNBURY — An Edison Avenue home was evacuated early Friday morning and a police officer drew his service weapon after a male allegedly threatened to kill a pregnant woman, her mother and three children, according to Sunbury police.
Adrian Ortiz, 36, of Edison Ave., was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats after police responded to a disturbance call at 12:44 a.m.
When Cpl. Travis Bremigen arrived, he and officer Aaron Doyle discovered the back door to the home was smashed, Bremigen said.
Bremigen said he heard yelling and asked Ortiz to exit the home but Ortiz refused to listen to police commands. A woman was able to get out of the home and allegedly told police Ortiz had a gun, according to court documents.
Eventually, Ortiz exited the home and Bremigen drew his service weapon, police said. Ortiz was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Police learned during interviews that three children were in an upstairs bedroom sleeping while the alleged victim's relative, a pregnant woman, was also inside the home, police said. The alleged victim's relative told officers Ortiz was asked to leave several times, police said.
The woman told police Ortiz said he was going to kill everyone in the home and he wasn't going to jail, police said. Northumberland County Communications told police the phone line remained open and dispatchers heard a male voice say "I'm not going out," after Bremigen said he ordered Ortiz to leave the residence, according to police.
Bremigen and Doyle, along with Stonington state troopers cleared a home next to the residence for safety reasons, police said, before taking Ortiz into custody.
Ortiz told police he never made any threats, Bremigen said. Bremigen did not say if police recovered a weapon at the scene.
Ortiz was charged and sent to Northumberland County Jail awaiting arraignment, police said.