SUNBURY — A city man faces burglary and assault charges after Sunbury police said he broke into an Edison Avenue home and struck a woman in the face, knocking her to the ground.
Quaneer Ford, 22, of North Fifth Street, was arrested Monday night. Cpl. Travis Bremigen reports police were dispatched to the 700 block of Edison Ave., for a report of a burglary with weapons.
Police spoke with a woman who told officers Ford showed up at her home with several people and began to bang on the windows and doors, police said.
The woman told police Ford came back to the residence around midnight and began to kick a door which eventually opened the door. Ford then began to hit the woman in the head and face, Bremigen said.
A witness inside the home videotaped the incident, police said. After the woman was able to call 911, Ford ran out the back door and into Bremigen who was arriving at the scene, police said.
Ford was placed under arrest. He faces felony charges of burglary and criminal trespass. Ford also faces misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Ford was sent to Northumberland County Jail where he will wait to be arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.