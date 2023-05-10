POINT TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man allegedly claimed the stolen vehicle he was driving was given to him by a friend, according to Point Township Police Department.
Jake Andrew Geise, 30, of Catawissa Avenue, Sunbury, was charged with a felony count of receiving stolen property and three summary counts of inspection violations. The charges were filed by Point Township Patrolman Kevin Herring in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Herring reported that Sunbury Police Department contacted him to request a check on an address on Spring House Road for a report of a stolen red Oldsmobile sedan with a license plate that was not registered to the vehicle. It was believed that Geise had stolen the vehicle from Mensch Recycling in Sunbury, according to court documents.
Herring reported that the vehicle was not found at the address. He asked a neighbor to call him if the vehicle or Geise was spotted at the address, which occurred on April 30, according to court documents.
Herring reported he found the vehicle in the driveway with mud on the license plate. When Herring ran the vehicle registration, it came back as "no records found." Herring was unable to view the vehicle identification number through the front windshield because papers were blocking it and the vehicle inspection sticker appeared to be fraudulent, according to court documents.
Geise allegedly told police that he was given the vehicle by a friend. When Herring told Geise the vehicle was reported stolen from Mensch Reycling, Geise allegedly said, "If that comes back to Mensch, can you ask them if I can buy it? I'll trade them my house for it," according to court documents.
Geise later allegedly admitted that the inspection sticker was "most likely fake," according to court documents.
Aurand's Towing was called to the scene to tow the vehicle to the police station. After a search warrant was granted, Herring confirmed the vehicle was entered as stolen by the Sunbury Police on April 18. A fraudulent sticker was also seized, according to court documents.
Geise was arraigned on May 4 and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.