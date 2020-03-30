A Sunbury man faces animal cruelty charges after police said he grabbed a woman by the throat, threw a pregnant hamster against the wall and attempted to drown the animal by dropping it in a toilet.
Brandon Reigle, of Susquehanna Avenue, faces misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and simple assault after police were called to a city home for a report of an assault on March 15.
When officers arrived they spoke to a woman who said Reigle hit her and abused the hamster, according to court documents.
The woman told officers that during an argument Reigle grabbed her by the throat, struck her in the jaw, then picked up the hamster and threw it off the wall causing injury, police said.
Reigle then picked the hamster up again and dropped it in a toilet, police said.
Reigle was interviewed by Sunbury police officer Marcos Duarte on March 23. Police said Reigle admitted to pouring water into the enclosure of the victim's pets and dropped the animal out of frustration during the interview.
Reigle also admitted he grabbed the victim by the arm which could have potentially left marks, police said.
Reigle will now be arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.