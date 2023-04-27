NORTHUMBERLAND — A Sunbury man is facing two felony firearm charges for illegally possessing a handgun, according to Point Township Police.
Nigel Sean Francis, 35, of North Front Street, Sunbury, was charged with two felony counts of illegally possessing a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license. The charges were filed by Point Township Police Officer David Fizzano in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Francis was a passenger in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck when it was pulled over by Fizzano at 8:47 a.m. March 25 for allegedly having an expired registration. Fizzano said he smelled the odor of marijuana and called for a backup officer. They asked the three occupants to exit the vehicle, at which time Francis allegedly informed them he had a firearm and did not have a concealed carry permit, according to court documents.
A black Ruger American 9mm handgun was found in the passenger side of the vehicle. The firearm was legally purchased and owned by Francis, according to court documents.
Francis had been arrested in Lee County, Florida, for burglary and grand theft in 2008. The conviction is to be treated as a felony, making Francis ineligible to legally possess a firearm in the state of Pennsylvania, according to court documents.
Francis was arraigned on April 22 and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 9:30 a.m. May 3.