A city man is being held on $150,000 bail after police said he robbed a man inside the Penn Jersey Mart on Wednesday night.
Erik Crandall, 37, of 7th Street, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Thursday morning after city police were dispatched to the convenience store along 4th Street, for a report of a disturbance around 8:20 p.m.
Officers spoke to a man who told police Crandall approached him and forcefully reached into his pocket and grabbed $900, police said. The man yelled at Crandall to give him the money back and Crandall threw it on the ground, police said the man told officers.
As the man began to pick up the cash, Crandall pushed the man into a shelf. Police said the man began to call the police when Crandall grabbed the cellphone and some of the cash then left the store, officers said.
The man said Crandall left with $600, officers said.
Officers were able to locate Crandall at a Center Street home. Officers found Crandall hiding in a second-floor closet with $300, police said.
Crandall told police and Toomey during Thursday's arraignment that he was in the store but didn't rob the man, but instead retrieved the money in which he was owed. Crandall admitted he lost his temper when trying to get it back, but he did not rob the man.
Toomey explained the charges were serious and that Crandall would be able to tell his story on Feb. 2 during a preliminary arraignment. Crandall is charged with felony robbery, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.