SUNBURY — A city man faces corruption of minors and indecent assault charges after police said he tattooed two underage girls and fondled one of them.
David Yates, 40, of Market Street, remains incarcerated on $50,000 cash bail after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on the charges.
The incidents began in October when Cpl. Brad Slack said it was reported to the department that a 15-year-old girl received a tattoo without permission from her parents.
Slack spoke to the girl's mother and the mother told officers her daughter received the tattoo by Yates who was hanging around young girls, according to police.
In January, a parent of a 13-year-old girl came to Sunbury police and reported his daughter received a tattoo by Yates, Slack said.
Yates was brought into the police department to be questioned and he told officers he believed the girls had permission to receive the tattoos, Slack said.
Yates admitted to purchasing vapes for the girls, Slack said.
In late January, police again spoke to one of the girls who claimed that while Yates was giving her the tattoo he touched and caressed her legs, police said.
The girl told officers that during one of the tattoos, Yates put her hand in his groin area, Slack said.
The girl told police that during a car ride Yates touched the girl's inner thigh, police said.
Yates waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the charges were bound to Northumberland County Court.