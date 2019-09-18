SUNBURY — A city man is jailed on $250,000 cash bail and faces felony aggravated assault charges after Sunbury police say he threw a woman and her child down a flight of stairs.
Calvin Harrington, 34, of Chestnut Street, is locked up in the Northumberland County Jail. He appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges Tuesday afternoon.
Sunbury police officers were dispatched to a South 4th Street home at around 11:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a domestic dispute in progress. When officers arrived they saw a woman coming toward officer Earl Johnson holding a knife, police said.
The woman was ordered to drop the knife, which she did. The woman explained to officers that when she arrived home she attempted to speak to Harrington, who was sleeping. When he woke up he became angry and grabbed the woman by the back of the neck and threw her down the steps, according to police.
The woman's child then attempted to help his mother but Harrington grabbed the child by the throat and "tossed" him down the steps over his mother, police said.
Johnson said he attempted to speak with Harrington, but Harrington tried to run past him and grab the woman at which point Johnson needed to restrain Harrington.
Harrington attempted to resist arrest, but Johnson was able to take Harrington to the ground and place him in handcuffs, according to court documents.
Harrington now faces two counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.