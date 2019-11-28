SUNBURY — A city man with methamphetamine in his pocket fled from a traffic stop on foot and was stunned with a Taser Thursday morning, police said.
Beau Taby, 43, of Susquehanna Avenue, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Thursday morning after Sunbury officers conducting a DUI patrol spotted him driving at a high rate of speed on Susquehanna Avenue, police said.
When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Taby stopped the vehicle and began to flee on foot, police said.
Officer Tray Kurtz said he attempted to stop Taby and yelled he would use his Taser. Taser is the trademarked brand name of a product line of electric weapons used to stun and immobilize people.
Taby continued to ignore the commands and at one point when Kurtz was close, Taby was able to break away and run back toward his running vehicle, police said.
Kurtz deployed the Taser gun and subdued Taby, police said.
During a search, officers said they discovered 1.9 grams of methamphetamine in Taby's pocket.
Taby now faces felony fleeing charges and resisting arrest. Taby also faces misdemeanor drug charges.
Taby was taken to Northumberland County Jail where he will await arraignment on the charges.