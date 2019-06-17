SUNBURY — A Sunbury teen faces felony drug charges after city police say they discovered 211 units of LSD, including 13 sour patch kid gummies laced with acid.
Kody Kratzer, 19, of Race St., was arrested Monday and jailed on $50,000 cash bail, set Monday night by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.
Officer Brad Slack said he also discovered 103 grams of marijuana, 17 DABS of THC oil and 32 grams of TSN resin, both controlled substances. Slack said 119 zipper baggies, several Xanax bars, various pills, foil packs, money and three small digital scales were also found.
Slack was called by Northumberland County Probation officers at around 6:10 p.m. after the probation department stopped at Kratzer's home for a check, Slack said.
Probation officers noticed marijuana and requested Sunbury Police to assist, Slack said.
Kratzer was charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of possession.
Kratzer was taken to the Northumberland County Jail.