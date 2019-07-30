SUNBURY — A city woman faces charges after police say she threatened to put a bullet in the head of a Northumberland man during a reported altercation on South Awl Street.
Michaela Foye, 22, of N. 12th St., and Chad Weir, 46, of Gibbons Road, were both charged Monday. City police said they were dispatched July 17 to North 12th Street for a reported assault that took place on South Awl Street.
Officer in Charge Brad Hare reported Foye alleged Weir had assaulted her while she was at her mother's helping clean to move in to the home.
Hare said Foye told the officer she made a "smart remark" in front of Weir, joking around and a few minutes later he came in and began to yell.
Foye told Weir to stop yelling at her but he continued, according to court documents.
Weir was yelling so much he began to spit in the woman's face and she continued to tell him to move back, according to Hare. She said Weir got close enough to grab her by the hair and tried putting her in a headlock, Hare said. Foye was able to get free, but Weir slapped her across the face, according to court documents.
Weir allegedly told Hare that Foye came at him with full force and shoved his shoulder. Weir allegedly told Hare he got angry and put the woman in a headlock to prevent her from attacking him.
Weir told Hare that Foye then said she was going to get her gun and put a bullet in his head.
Foye was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats. Weir was charged with simple assault.
Both are scheduled to appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.