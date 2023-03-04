MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Police Department has a suspect in custody following a stabbing Saturday morning.
According to a police report, the suspect entered Fine Wine and Good Spirits, 30 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, around 10:31 a.m. Saturday morning and took a bottle of rum after showing the store attendant a knife.
After leaving the store, police say the suspect walked to the Mifflinburg Buggy Wash, 11 Walnut St., and stabbed a 30-year-old man from Middleburg whose name has not yet been released. The suspect then fled on foot along the Rail Trail to Wehr’s Beverage, where he was apprehended without incident, according to police.
The victim was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Assisting Mifflinburg Police were members of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Watsontown Police, Milton Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services.
As of late afternoon Saturday, the suspect had not been named, pending charges being filed.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
