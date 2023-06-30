Shamokin Dam Police Department will join the Pennsylvania State Police and more than 300 municipal agencies in targeted aggressive-driving enforcement from July 5 through Aug. 20.
The goal of targeted enforcement is to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries and deaths. Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket.
The enforcement wave will focus on heavy truck violations, pedestrian safety, red light running and tailgating.
The enforcement is part of Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Program and is partly funded with PennDOT’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.