A toddler died after falling into a neighbor's pool in Turbotville on Tuesday afternoon, according to state police at Milton.
Police said between noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday, the toddler left his home and went to the neighbor's yard on Main Street. Police believe the boy fell into the pool while trying to fill a bottle to make bubbles with a toy.
According to police, the boy's mother and boyfriend were asleep at the time of the incident.
Police said the deck to the above ground pool was locked.
According to police, a neighbor found the boy in the pool and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.