A 63-year-old shooting coach and top trap shooter from New Jersey allegedly sexually assaulted a student for at least eight years when she was between the ages of 9 and 17 at the Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association (PSSA) grounds in Elysburg, according to Elysburg Police Department.
Robert W. Malmstedt, 63, from Fieldstone Drive, Somerville, N.J., was charged with two felony counts of sexual assault by a sports official, volunteer or employee of a nonprofit association and unlawful conduct with a minor; two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault; and one summary count of harassment. Ralpho Township Patrolman David Tomtishen filed the charges in the Mount Carmel office of District Judge William Cole.
Tomtishen reported he received a call from the victim's father on Oct. 21, saying his 17-year-old daughter was inappropriately touched by Malmstedt, her shooting coach, while at one of the four shoots attended in May, June or July at the PSSA grounds, 405 Monastery Road, Elysburg. The alleged incident occurred in a camper owned by Malmstedt, police said. The victim and her family are also from New Jersey.
The father said he discovered provocative text messages to and from Malmstedt, who encouraged the teenager to send photographs, delete the messages and keep the messages between them. The father also reported that his daughter sent inappropriate pictures of herself. The phone conversations and other accusations were being investigated by the New Jersey State Police and Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.
Tomtishen received a copy of an interview conducted with Malmstedt on Feb. 8. Malmstedt in the interview said he was at one time a top trap shooter, and acknowledges that he was the girl's mentor, coach and father figure, caring for her like she was his own daughter, according to court documents.
Malmstedt allegedly admitted that in the summer of 2021 to "making out" with the girl in the camper "for less than a minute." He allegedly claimed it was consensual and never forced anything upon her. He allegedly said he stopped it and apologized to the girl, according to court documents.
Malmstedt did not admit to any other action but allegedly told police he was not going to call the girl a liar, according to court documents.
The girl told police on April 1 that she knew Malmstedt since she was 7 years old because she used to walk dogs at the shoot. She started shooting at age 14 in 2017 under Malmstedt's tutelage.
The girl related that the sexual abuse has been progressing since she was age 9. The incident involved tickling, kissing and touching her, according to court documents.
During shoots between May and July 2021, the girl said the sexual advances occurred at least once during every shoot. Malmstedt would allegedly invite the girl to his camper to kiss her and fondle her, according to court documents. She said he once bruised her ribs when he grabbed and pulled her close to him, according to court documents.
The girl reported that she did not tell anyone because she did not know how to go about it, she was in fear of being kicked out of the shooting squad and Malmstedt allegedly had a temper, according to court documents.
Malmstedt was arraigned in front of Cole on Tuesday and posted $50,000 cash bail on Wednesday through professional bondsman Richard Ralph Leslie, of Hamburg. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 31 in front of Cole.