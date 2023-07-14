GREGG TOWNSHIP — A resident of the White Deer Run Treatment Center allegedly assaulted another resident by attempting to kiss her and force himself on her, according to state police.
Jaye Ashby Gibson, 56, of White Deer Run Road, Allenwood, was charged with three felonies: one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion and two counts of aggravated indecent assault; and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault. The charges were filed by state Trooper Troy Croak, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
The incident occurred at approximately 12:58 a.m. July 6 at White Deer Run Treatment Center, 360 White Deer Run Road, Allenwood.
Gibson and the 21-year-old victim from New York were talking on a bench. The victim got up and went inside the facility to her assigned room, police said.
Gibson allegedly entered the room 20 seconds later and confronted her in the bathroom area. He allegedly grabbed her, tried to kiss her and forced his hands down her pants, police said.
Police reviewed surveillance footage and spoke with Gibson at the center. He identified the clothing the victim had been wearing and acknowledged sitting with her on the bench, police said.
Gibson also acknowledged following the victim into her room, police said.
Gibson was arraigned on July 6 and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1 before Mensch.