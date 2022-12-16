TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A truck driver from Indiana struck a PennDOT vehicle and a Turbot Township emergency truck following a prior crash involving a rollover during Thursday's storm on Interstate 80 in Northumberland County, according to state police at Milton.
Trooper Kyle Drick, of the Milton State Police Barracks, reported that the three-vehicle accident occurred at 12:48 p.m. Thursday on I-80 eastbound at mile marker 213 in Turbot Township.
Prior to this crash, the roadway was modified to left lane only traffic due to a rollover crash scene. The right travel lane of I-80 was shut down by flares, a PennDOT signaling vehicle and other emergency vehicles and PennDOT vehicles with flashing lights. The emergency vehicles and PennDOT vehicles were located in the right travel lane of I-80 in the emergency area, police said.
Karanjeet Singh, 28, of Noblesville, Ind., was driving a 2016 Kenworth in the right lane of I-80 eastbound, approaching the emergency area. He allegedly drove over the road flares and then attempted to travel into the left travel lane, police said.
Due to traveling too fast for road conditions, Singh was unable to successfully maneuver the truck into the left travel lane. He struck the driver's side of a PennDOT vehicle, a 2018 Ram 1500. Singh's trailer then struck the driver's side of a Turbot Township emergency truck, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, police said.
Singh came to final rest in the right travel lane of I-80 facing east. The other two vehicles came to final rest on the southbound shoulder of I-80 facing east, police said.
No injuries were reported.