Two adults from Clinton County and a 16-year-old boy are facing criminal charges after throwing vegetables onto Interstate 80 from an overpass in Lewis Township, Union County, according to Milton State Police.
Caleb Harvey, 28, and Derek Weaver, 38, both of Loganton, were charged by state Trooper Nathan Wenzel, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Harvey was charged with three misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, propulsion of missiles onto the roadway and occupied vehicles and recklessly endangering; and a summary count of public intoxication. Weaver was charged with a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors and a summary count of public intoxication.
The 16-year-old juvenile is charged through the Union County Juvenile Courts with two misdemeanor counts of propulsion of missiles onto a roadway and occupied vehicles and recklessly endangering.
The juvenile, also from Loganton, is not named in the police report due to his age.
The incident took place approximately 13 miles west from where four teenagers in 2014 threw rocks onto Interstate 80 from the Gray Hill Road overpass, which crashed through a passing vehicle and permanently injured Sharon Budd, of Ohio.
Police received multiple calls regarding items being thrown from the White Deer Pike overpass on Interstate 80 near mile marker 195.4 at 4:18 a.m. Aug. 28. Two of those victims included a 70-year-old man from Schuylkill Haven and a 27-year-old man from Clearfield.
The speed limit in that area is 70 mph. Items being thrown from the overpass at vehicles have a potential risk of causing a crash or a risk of causing injury to those driving, police said.
Troopers responded to the scene and observed a white Nissan Frontier parked on the overpass, which is located in a dark area of state forest.
Police observed two adult men identified as Harvey and Weaver and a juvenile boy outside the vehicle on the White Deer Pike overpass, police reported.
Police observed a cooler with multiple alcoholic beverage containers along with multiple peppers. They also observed vegetable debris and liquid, police said.
Harvey informed police that he threw three papers from the overpass and the teenager was also throwing items. Harvey admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages along the roadway, police said.
Both Harvey and Weaver exhibited indications that they were intoxicated, police said.
Weaver “put this 16-year-old individual in danger and knowingly failed to stop this individual from throwing items onto I-80,” police said.
Weaver did not throw any items on the roadway, but was present and witnessed the illegal offenses, police said.
Both Harvey and Weaver are scheduled for preliminary hearings at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 4 in front of District Judge Mensch.